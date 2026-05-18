A Diamond in the Rough: Startup Founder Survival Guide by David Politis

The first time I read Obviously Awesome by April Dunford, I breathed a sigh of relief. Someone had finally written the positioning book that desperately needed to exist — and one that I had long suspected I might someday need to write myself. My reaction came not from the material — which I love — but from seeing it materialized as an actual book. Once I read it, I immediately knew I wouldn’t have enjoyed writing it [1].

That kind of work needs to be tactical, prescriptive, and structured in ways that don’t come naturally to me. I prefer essays, arguments, conceptual frames, maybe with a few nuggets thrown in. But the book needed to exist, and she wrote it brilliantly. I didn’t have to worry anymore. I could stand on the shoulders of giants.

That experience repeated itself recently when I bumped into David Politis at the Work-Bench offices in New York. A veteran founder/CEO (including BetterCloud) and blogger (Not Another CEO), I was excited to discover that he’d written Startup Founder Survival Guide: 50+ Rules to Live By, Learned the Hard Way. I jumped on it shortly thereafter.

Unlike Dunford’s book, it’s less polished, less professionally packaged, and certainly less well known. Nevertheless, the content inside is a gem. Or more precisely, fifty-plus gems. They’re more diamonds in the rough than Tiffany-cut stones, but genuine diamonds nevertheless.

From my selfish perspective, it was another book I didn’t have to write. David captured so many pithy truths — so many things that I also firmly believe and similarly learned the hard way — that I could once again stand on the shoulders of giants.

What The Guide Is and How to Read It

David calls it a guide, and he’s not wrong. Today, it’s effectively a 64-page PDF organized into nine topic areas with roughly a half-dozen lessons per section:

Finding and hiring the best people (which I keep misreading as “firing and hiring” [2])

Managing and motivating your team

Raising money

Getting the most out of your advisors and investors

Product strategy and development

Engaging and delighting your customers

GTM motion and focus

Operations

Growing, evolving, and staying sane as a CEO

Each lesson follows the same three-part template:

How did I learn this?

Why does it matter?

How do you implement it?

It’s a sensible template. It’s also what makes the guide read less like a book and more like a reference work. Most people don’t sit down and read encyclopedias. You look things up. That’s how I’d recommend using this guide: read the table of contents first, dive into the lessons relevant to your current challenges, then skim the rest so you remember what’s there when you eventually need it.

Observations and Critique

The guide is built around a repeated lesson template, and I am generally opposed to template-first writing because it flattens the copy and drains the soul from it [3].

What could have been a narrative-linked series of vivid stories instead becomes fifty-plus one- or two-page lessons. Because the template requires an origin story, you still get glimpses of experience, but as a reader I occasionally felt cheated by the distillation process.

When it comes to writing, David’s not going to get confused with Geoffrey Moore any time soon [4]. The prose can be awkward — see, for example, the title — but he writes with the directness of a native New Yorker.

Thus, the guide reads like a business memo from your blunt New York boss who pronounces coffee “caw-fee.” Clear and direct, if not particularly pretty.

The deeper issue is that many of the lessons sound cliché:

“Embrace overcommunication.”

“Grit is the most important attribute for your first hires.”

“Don’t run out of money.”

“Trust your gut.”

You’ve heard these before. We all have.

But clichés become clichés for a reason. There’s truth inside them. Politis is effectively trying to rehabilitate lessons that experience has validated but familiarity has dulled.

Take hiring and firing. I learned the rule as:

“You can never fire someone too early.”

David phrases it as:

“When you think it’s time to replace someone, it’s probably too late.”

Same lesson.

I first heard it from a VC in the late 1990s and always considered it a classic VC cliché. But here’s the rub: it’s true. Founders know it intellectually, yet routinely fail to internalize it.

David argues from team fit and credibility. My argument centers more on damage and opportunity cost:

If you can already see some damage, they’ve probably already done much more.

Imagine how much better things would be with a star in the role.

Neither argument is wrong. But compressed lessons sometimes lack the depth required to truly change someone’s mind.

Before leaving the critique, I should mention that the guide needs a more polished presentation and layout. Books do get judged by their covers and this guide deserves a better one [5].

Lessons I Might Have Written Myself

I’m a huge believer in this one.

The instinct in recruiting is to sell — to make the role sound as attractive as possible and worry about the hard parts later. That often backfires.

Candidates who self-select out after hearing the ugly parts save everyone time. Candidates who lean in after hearing them are usually the people you want.

David learned this on SDRs and support reps. I learned it on EAs. But we arrived at the same conclusion.

There is a maximum number of execs you can bring on at one time

Absolutely true, and chronically underappreciated.

Every executive hire is a context switch, a new relationship, and a cascade of organizational changes. Two at once is manageable. Three gets hard.

And remember: they don’t simply need to learn how to do their jobs. They need to learn how to work with each other. David even cites the same group dynamics framework I use [6].

This lesson matters because when you have multiple executive problems simultaneously, you must prioritize them. You need some people stay longer than you’d ideally like simply because you can’t absorb too much organizational change at once.

Recruiting order matters too. If you need both a CRO and a CMO, hire the CRO first.

Embrace overcommunication

Here David and I agree on the soundbite but support it differently.

His experience led him to create a detailed monthly company-wide performance email. I’d never do that for several reasons:

In modern companies, you should write every all-hands email as if it’s getting published in TechCrunch and mailed directly to your competitors. Performance discussions are often better handled interactively in town halls. After decades of cock-ups, I’ve grown deeply skeptical of long emails in almost all circumstances [7].

To me, overcommunication is primarily about repetition.

You pick a set of messages and repeat them over and over, well beyond the point of personal boredom. Think of a politician delivering the same stump speech in town after town after town.

It’s not glamorous. But that’s leadership.

Don’t run out of money

Don Valentine, founder of Sequoia Capital, said it best:

“All startups go out of business for the same reason: they run out of money.”

David includes this as a key lesson, and rightly so.

The dangerous thing is that there are long periods when fundraising feels easy, causing founders to forget that windows can slam shut — often faster than you can reposition yourself to raise.

My rule is simple:

Raise money when you can.

Raise slightly more than you think you need.

Dilution stings, but it won’t kill you. Running out of oxygen will.

Luck is a big part of success

I’m glad David included this because it’s true and surprisingly hard to discuss honestly.

People often hear discussions of luck as either sour grapes or avoidance of responsibility. But most founders I know actually over-attribute outcomes to themselves, not under-attribute them.

Both when it works and when it doesn't.

Lessons Where I'd Push Back

Create succession plans

Politis recommends succession planning, but I’m pretty firmly against formal succession planning in $0–100M startups.

If you’re lucky enough to hold an executive role in a high-growth startup, your succession plan is simple:

Keep your job.

Do it well.

Continuously learn what’s required to keep doing it well.

I absolutely believe in career and skill development. But formal succession planning often becomes bureaucratic theater. Everyone gets a plan whether they need one or not, and suddenly people start wondering what their “next role” should be instead of focusing on the one they already have.

When you’re worried about an executive’s performance, make a replacement plan. Don’t create a succession-planning movement inside the company [8].

Board meetings should be strategic

Politis argues board meetings should be strategic, and I understand the impulse. Too many are off-Broadway operational theater.

But “make them strategic” oversimplifies the problem.

Board meetings should be whatever the board and management team intentionally decide they should be:

Some proposal review

Some operational inspection

Some discussion

Some updates

Personally, I like good operational reviews. Many board members don’t. Fine. The key is deliberate design rather than accidental drift.

Partnerships with big companies are usually a waste of time

This one is too absolute.

Yes, large-company partnerships can become time sinks. GSIs can absolutely eat your calendar alive.

But the right partnerships — at the right stage, with the right structure, and with appropriate firewalls around the distraction — can be transformational (e.g., Adaptive Insights and NetSuite, Qualified and Salesforce).

I usually advise startups to begin with regional systems integrators because the motion is more manageable. But avoiding partnerships entirely can become equally dangerous because your competitors will do them and eventually establish table stakes you lack.

While he admits there are exceptions, this lesson nevertheless needs more balance.

Advisors should only be brought on for explicit projects

This one, to me, reflects a common misunderstanding of advisors.

Some founders think advisors exist for network access. That usually disappoints.

Others treat advisors like lightweight consultants assigned to projects. That often disappoints too.

Most advisors don’t actually want homework. That’s part of why they became advisors.

To me, most startups need at most three advisors:

One for CEO issues

One who complements the founder’s weakness (e.g., a GTM expert for a product-oriented founder)

One who can intellectually spar with the founder inside the company’s domain

Sometimes one person covers multiple roles.

Don’t go chasing competitors’ features

This is where my product marketing and competitive background creates the biggest disagreement.

David’s core point is right:

Don’t let competitors dictate your roadmap.

But the argument doesn’t go far enough.

Features matter not just for usage but for winning deals. A feature nobody uses but that demos beautifully and neutralizes objections can still be strategically valuable.

Always remember: if you don’t win the deal, customer delight never enters the equation.

Too many companies romanticize “running their own race” while effectively ignoring the competitive market around them.

Have your own vision, absolutely. But know who you’re selling against and make sure your product can win.

Please God, don’t run your own race.

The Verdict

Politis set out to write the guide he wished had existed when he was starting out. He succeeded.

Startup Founder Survival Guide is packaged, hard-won common sense.

It is not a great cover-to-cover read. It is not Geoffrey Moore. The repeated template occasionally flattens the prose, the stories sometimes feel overly compressed, and the presentation could use some spit and polish.

But none of that is the point.

The point is that the lessons are real. They are the kinds of things experienced operators say to each other — the kinds of things that sound cliché until you’re living through the exact situation they describe.

Politis is trying to rehabilitate common wisdom before founders pay full tuition at the school of hard knocks. That’s a worthwhile project, and he’s done it well enough that thousands of founders have already found it useful.

The guide is packaged common sense. And never forget that common sense, particularly in business, can be surprisingly uncommon.

Notes

[1] Which, perhaps subconsciously, is maybe why I didn’t.

[2] Not sure if there’s a subliminal message there.

[3] I have written before about my distaste for template-first thinking and its cost. See: Dear Marketing: Stop Putting the Template Over the Story. This problem just won't go away.

[4] Moore has a PhD in English literature, and while his books are about marketing and strategy, you can nevertheless tell. His prose is a pleasure. Moore sets a high bar that few business writers surpass. (And yes, I know I’m not one of them.)

[5] And the guide is somewhat strewn across the web in different forms: a Google doc linked from Politis Projects, a PDF in UCSD’s startup founder toolkit, an embedded document in a LinkedIn post, and the Substack version, which the PDF now identifies as the canonical copy. Which is, frankly, a helluva long Substack post.

[6] Tuckman’s stages: forming, storming, norming, performing, and adjourning.

[7] Kellogg’s rule of long emails: don’t write them, and if you somehow find yourself writing one anyway, don’t send it. And if you absolutely must send it to someone — just to get that send-button dopamine hit — send it to yourself.

[8] I understand why succession planning becomes necessary in larger companies and why boards often push it downward. The NACD views succession planning as a core board responsibility. The question is whether startups should.