Introducing Kellblog Subscriptions

I often tell founders to "test by doing," so in this post I'll be practicing what I preach. After nearly 20 years of publishing Kellblog for free, I'm introducing subscriptions [1].

The basic model is simple: paid subscribers will get immediate access to new posts, others will generally need to wait 30 days for more than a preview, and the approximately 750-post archive will remain free.

Some future posts may be public from the start as well [2]. But in general, when I publish a new post, paid subscribers will receive the full version immediately, while free subscribers will receive a preview (or stub) [3].

After roughly 30 days, I’ll make the full post public. I say “roughly” because Ghost does not automate this. I’ll have to change the access setting manually, so the system will not operate with Swiss-watch precision.

The model is essentially:

Pay to read complete, new Kellblog posts when they come out, or wait about a month and read them for free.

If you already subscribe to Kellblog by email, the biggest change is that most new-post emails will contain a preview rather than the complete article.

You’ll still be notified whenever I publish. You’ll receive the title, introduction, and the first part of the post. To read the rest immediately, you can become a paid subscriber. Otherwise, wait roughly 30 days and the complete post should become publicly available. (Remind me if I forget.)

Nothing changes about the archive. You do not need to subscribe — or even register — to read it.

Why I’m Making The Change

Over the years, several readers have told me some version of:

I wish there were a way to subscribe. I’d be happy to pay you for doing this.

That is the main reason I’m introducing subscriptions: to give people who want to support Kellblog a way to do so, while giving them something in return (i.e., faster access to new posts).

Some readers have also told me that Kellblog has made a meaningful difference in their company, their management approach, or their career. A few have specifically asked for a way to provide an even higher level of support.

The Tiers

Hence, there are three subscription levels.

Free subscribers receive every new post by email, including previews of posts that are initially limited to paid subscribers. They also retain access to the entire public archive.

Standard subscribers receive every new Kellblog post in full as soon as it is published.

Founding subscribers receive the same content as Standard subscribers. The Founding tier is for readers who feel Kellblog has had a particularly meaningful impact and would like to say thank you at a higher level [4] [5].

What is Changing and What is Not

Ray Rike and I recently put the Metrics Brothers on hiatus in part so I could focus more on Kellblog. While doing the podcast with Ray was more fun than two grown men arguing about SaaS metrics had any right to be, it took a toll on the blog. My posting rate fell by roughly half.

I do not have publishing goals or a fixed schedule. I publish when I’m inspired, sometimes in bursts and sometimes with long gaps. I’m hoping the additional focus will lead me to publish more frequently, but I’m not going to manufacture posts simply to satisfy a content calendar.

Kellblog will remain Kellblog.

I’ll continue writing about the enterprise software business, strategy, metrics, marketing, management, boards, and whatever else I find interesting and think might be useful for an audience of software startup founders and executives.

The goal is not to turn Kellblog into a subscription-content machine [6]. It is to provide a way for readers who have asked to support it to do so – and to give back a little something in return.

Whether you remain a free reader, become a Standard subscriber, or join at the Founding level, thank you for reading.

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